SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Kathryn A. “Kathy” Webster, 66, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at home.
Private family services will be Monday at the Miller & Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery.
Kathy was born September 24, 1955 in Cuba City, WI, the daughter of Joe and Phyllis (Jewell) Staver. She was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the class of 1973.
Kathy was united in marriage to Richard T. “Rick” Webster on September 23, 1978 at the Scales Mound United Methodist Church. Rick preceded her in death on March 19, 2020.
She enjoyed playing euchre and poker, usually ending the night with the winnings. Kathy was an excellent cook who loved to prepare large meals for her family to come together and share. There were always leftovers which she would send to the neighbors, and home with loved ones. As a farmer’s wife, Kathy brought lunch to the fields and made sure the family came together at the end of the day for supper. After the birth of her first son, Kathy became a dedicated stay at home Mom. She enjoyed watching her sons play sports and never missed one of their events. She was always there to babysit her nieces and nephews and made sure there were always treats in the freezer for them. Kathy enjoyed being on the computer, especially being able to help out her brothers. She would complete paperwork or do research to find answers they needed. They knew it would be easiest to just let Kathy do it.
Surviving are two sons, Jason and Jeff (Emily Moon); her mother, Phyllis Staver; siblings, Tom (Patty) Staver, Danny “Skinner” Staver, Bob “Boo” (Cathy) Staver and Ron “Buck” (Melissa Pehl) Staver; her brother-in-law, Bob Webster and sister-in-law, Sharon Webster and family; nine Staver nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe; husband, Rick, in-laws, Marshall and Eleanor Webster, a niece, Alicia Staver, great niece Eleanor Grace Downs and great-great nephew, Oliver Webster.
A special thank you to the Scales Mound First Responders and the Galena and Elizabeth Area Ambulance personnel for their quick response and compassion.