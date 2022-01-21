Shirley L. Bausch, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Brimeyer, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, Iowa, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, North Buena Vista Hall. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista.
Christopher L. Eimer Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11:30 am. today at the funeral home.
Mary E. Fabricius, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Robert F. Fondell, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Gary R. Knickerbocker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Gabriel’s Church.
Patricia C. Kramer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Willard R. Kress, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Floyd D. Kunkel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Scripture service: 2:45 p.m. today at the parish center. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Immaculate Conception Church.
Kerri J. Liddle, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Grand View United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
R. Bruce McInerney, Niles, Ohio — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Herbert B. McKahin III — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Asher E. Schroeder, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Vincent Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mark A. Wallenhorst, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Terrance C. Woodard, Rock Island, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.