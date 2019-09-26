Germaine F. Langel, 92, of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Mercy One Senior Care formerly known as Oak Crest Manor, Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Germaine was born November 6, 1926, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the daughter of Anthony and Ottilia (Loecke) Hellman. She married John A. Langel on April 6, 1953, in Holy Cross. Together they raised their family and farmed in the Luxemburg area. Germaine liked quilting, baking, gardening and canning. She enjoyed bus trips with her friends. Most of all, Germaine loved time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Donald Langel, of Appleton, Wis., Helen (Steve) Perkins, of Rawlins, Wyo., Gene (Lynn) Langel, of New Vienna, Diane (Pete) Ludovissy, of North Buena Vista, Dale (Carlene) Langel, Jim (Joann) Langel, both of New Vienna, Joyce (Al) Prier, of Elkader; son-in-law, Vince (Kathy) Conner, of Dubuque; 20 grandchildren: Bev Caron, Chris, Kevin Langel; Kim Monroe; Lisa and Mike Conner; Veronica, Annie, Tony, John Langel; Brian Ludovissy, Amy de Villiers, Andrew Ludovissy; Mark, Amanda, Jenny Langel; Kenny and Sarah Langel; Ashley McLain and Travis Prier; 16 great grandchildren; siblings: Bernice Thole, Ambrose (Eileen) Hellman, Charlie (Mary) Hellman, Clete (Correne) Hellman, Dolores (Dave) Putz, Eileen (Ed) Prier; sister-in-laws: Barbara Farzan and Alice Langel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 1989; daughter, Jane Conner; grandson, Gary Perkins; in-laws, Chuck Thole, Ralph Recker, Rosella White (Ed Heims) and (Gerald White), Francis Langel, Marie (Peter) Berns, Agnes (Lawrence) Heims, Joseph (Marilyn) Langel, Gerald White and Manny Farzan.
Special thanks to the staff at Oakcrest Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com