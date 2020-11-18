Terry William Fangman, 61, of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa, IA. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque. A Catholic funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Father Steve Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Terry was born on July 16, 1959, in Dubuque, the son of Roger and Mary (Duehr) Fangman. He was a member of Holy Ghost Parish. Terry enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Nascar. He always treasured his time spent with family.
Terry is survived by his mother, Mary Fangman; his sister, Debbie (Terry) Tomkins; niece, Nicole (Joe) Konrardy; nephew, Nate (Hailey Runde) Tomkins; a great-niece, Scarlett Tomkins; and cannot forget his dog, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Fangman; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Fangman.
In lieu of flowers, a Terry Fangman memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Crestridge Care Center, Hospice nurses and GI Nurse Renee at Medical Associates Clinic for the wonderful care they provided to Terry.