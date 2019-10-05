Sister Carol (Angela Merici) Hoverman, OSF, of Dubuque. passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Clare House.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Francis Chapel. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, with Funeral Vigil at 7 p.m. in Francis Chapel.
Sister Carol was born November 22, 1938, in Alta Vista, IA, daughter of Gerhard (Gary) and Amanda (Pins) Hoverman.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1956, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1962. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in music education at Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. She ministered as an educator in Illinois at Melrose Park and in Iowa at St. Mary’s, Dubuque. In 1980, she began her ministry at the Archdiocese of Dubuque — first as the Communications Director and later as editor of The Witness.
Sister is survived by her brother Jim Hoverman (Mary Pat Cole); nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA or to Steeple Square, Dubuque, for the organ fund.
Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the Sisters.