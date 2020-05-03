WARREN, Ill. — John H. Ahlstrom Jr., age 90, of Warren, passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020, at Freeport Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 15, 1930, in Dunbarton, WI, the son of John Ahlstrom Sr. and Bernice Wickler. John married Barbara Uecker on August 31, 1957. He worked for many years at DeKalb Ag Research and later became a licensed taxidermist. John was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and church council, Warren Fire Department and Warren Lions Club.
John is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Warren; son, Jeff (Marguerite) Ahlstrom; daughters, Jackie Ahlstrom, Judith (Daryl) Ahlstrom-Kuhn and Jennifer Ahlstrom Mayer; sisters, Lillian Rowley, Shirley (Duane) Hastings and Beverly Prine; brothers, Stanley (Mary) Ahlstrom and Donald (Peggy) Ahlstrom.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Helen Hocking and Joyce Heim.
Private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name for the Warren Fire Department and Warren Area Ambulance Service.
