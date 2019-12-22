Louis T. Banfield, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Bausman, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Alfred Behnke, Durango, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Lawrence R. Bell Jr., Hanover, Ill. — Services: 3 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Ivanelle Garms, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona, and 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Anna M. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Eldon Manderscheid, Hastings, Minn., formerly of Zwingle, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Geraldine A. McReynolds, Fennimore/Livingston, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Verna A. Medberry, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Elgin Lutheran Church, Elgin, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elgin.
Larry Scott, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, West Union.
Laurie A. Theill, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of Life: Noon to 4 p.m. today, Sunset Lanes & Hall, 410 South Main St., Dickeyville, Wis.