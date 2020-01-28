BELLEVUE, Iowa — Glenn Clarence Hansen, 84, of Bellevue, passed away on, Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, with a Prayer Service at 7 pm. Private Family Graveside Services will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue.
Glenn was born on July 5, 1935, in Balltown, Iowa, son of William and Romualda “Mollie” (Bleile) Hansen. He began farming at a very young age when his father passed away and he was called to take over the family farm and help raise his siblings. He married Rita Kirchberg, of Kieler, Wisconsin, on June 14, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler. They started their married life dairy farming in Sabula, Iowa, and then moved to Bellevue, Iowa, where he continued dairy farming until his retirement in 1995. He was an award-winning dairy farmer in Jackson County, winning numerous awards for herd management and also for farm management/crop rotation. Upon his retirement, he worked in maintenance for Mill Valley Care Center for many years. His greatest accomplishments though, were his strong love for his family and for honesty and integrity. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rita; children, Kevin (Julie) Hansen and Karen (Daniel) Ploessl, all of Bellevue, Kelly (Scott) Siegel and Kurt (Lori) Hansen, both of DeWitt, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Mike, Megan, Samuel, Jessica, Matthew, Katelyn, Colin, Jacob and Cory; six great-grandchildren, Stacy, Wyatt, Connor, Micah, Emmitt and Paisley; two brothers, Virgil (Melita) Hansen and William Hansen, of Maquoketa; four sisters, Evelyn (Vince) Decker, Darla Kay (Louis) Decker, of Zwingle, Mary Young and Pam LaPrell, of Dubuque; and sister in-law, Veronica Hansen; and brother in-law, Ray Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father- and mother-in-law, Michael and Barbara Kirchberg; siblings, Celestine “Pete” Hansen, Linda (Bernie) Andrews; in-laws, Bob (Vivian) Vondran, Orin (Edna) Lenstra, Barbara June Owens, John LaPrell and Dennis Young.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mill Valley Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Amy and Peggy.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com