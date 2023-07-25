LOVES PARK, Ill. — Janice M. Tatar, 60, of Loves Park and formerly of Savanna, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where a memorial service will follow. A gathering at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna will follow.

