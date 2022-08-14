CENTRALIA, Iowa — Marian A. (Schueller) Koetz, age 91, of Centralia, passed away peacefully and was reunited with her loving husband Francis at 8:00 a.m., on Friday, August 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Marian’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 241 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. There will be a parish scripture service held prior to the visitation at 2:00 p.m. The Centralia-Peosta Fire Department will be paying their respects at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church with Rev. Michael G. Schueller officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

Marian was born on February 27, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Robert J. and Helen M. (Kunlow) Schueller.

