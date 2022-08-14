CENTRALIA, Iowa — Marian A. (Schueller) Koetz, age 91, of Centralia, passed away peacefully and was reunited with her loving husband Francis at 8:00 a.m., on Friday, August 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Marian’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 241 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. There will be a parish scripture service held prior to the visitation at 2:00 p.m. The Centralia-Peosta Fire Department will be paying their respects at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church with Rev. Michael G. Schueller officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Marian was born on February 27, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Robert J. and Helen M. (Kunlow) Schueller.
Marian attended Holy Ghost Grade School in Dubuque and as a teenager worked caring for families in their homes after they had a new baby. She was united in marriage to Francis C. Koetz on August 9, 1949, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They would have celebrated their 73rd anniversary a few days ago, but sadly Francis passed away on July 8, 2022. Marian was a devoted wife, mom and homemaker who also helped Francis on the farm for almost 20 years. Her faith was an integral part of her daily life. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Rosary Society, a Child of Mary and a member of Dubuque County Right to Life. She was a talented seamstress whose sewing skills were well known to everyone around her. If you needed something patched, Marian was the woman for the job! She took great pride in keeping a tidy home, planting a big garden and canning her harvest and caring for her beautiful flowers. Marian was an excellent cook and baker, a trait all of her family truly appreciated. She loved her family and always made sure that time spent together was a priority. Marian exemplified what it means to be a strong Catholic woman and a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. We are deeply saddened at her passing, but find some comfort in knowing that she is resting peacefully after doing God’s will for 91 years, and that she and dad are now reunited in their Heavenly home for all Eternity.
Those left to cherish Marian’s memory include her children, Judy (Bob) Lester, Epworth, IA, Sue Schuckert, Durango, IA, Kathy (Terry) Corbett, Centralia, IA, James “Jim” (Kim) Koetz, Centralia, IA and John “Jack” (Mary) Koetz, Centralia, IA; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; a sister, Ruth Leibold, Peosta, IA; a sister-in-law, Shirley Schueller, Epworth, IA; a brother-in-law, Francis McDonald, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis Koetz; her siblings, Virginia (Harold) Banwarth, James Schueller, Jack (Betty) Schueller, Darlene McDonald and Wayne “Bud” Schueller; a brother-in-law, Don Leibold; and a son-in-law, Bill Schuckert.
Marian’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of St. Dominic Villa and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Megan, Meghan, Stephanie and Nichole, for all of their outstanding care and support. We also want to thank the Centralia-Peosta Fire Department for giving Marian her last ride home.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Marian’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Marian Koetz Family.
