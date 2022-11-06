Terry Ann Check, Kieler, Wis. — Scripture service: 2:45 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Wake: 3 to 5 p.m. today at the parish center. Viewing: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the parish center. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Carroll C. Clark, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Time of sharing: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.
James Jahncke, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Duane E. Knautz, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Thomas Kraus, Osterdock, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg.
Richard E. Long, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna, Ill., and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Huckleberry’s Restaurant, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Helen B. McDermott, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Rosary service: 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Nancy L. Murray, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mike Townsend, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton.
Anna Mae Welter, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the church.
