DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Grace M. Menke, 84, of Dyersville, passed away, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Grace was born September 1, 1935, in Worthington, the daughter of Leander and LaVena (Besler) Becker. She married George P. Menke Jr. on February 8, 1958, in Dyersville. Together they farmed just north of Dyersville, retiring and moving to town in 2003.
Grace was active in the Catholic Daughters of America organization for many years. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Friends of the Library and Dyersville Historical Society. She enjoyed socializing, going for coffee, ladies lunch, playing cards and spending time with family. She loved her Sunday afternoons with her family.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Cheryl) Menke, of Chicago, Linda (Jeff) Feldmann, of Durango, and Ken (Hillary) Menke, of Dyersville; grandchildren, Conner, Nathan, Emma, Kara and Paige Menke, Jordan, Jake, Mallory and Madison Feldmann; a brother, Jerry (Kathy) Becker, of Dyersville; and in-laws, Wilma Lake and Frances Wessels, both of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George in 2015; one son, Timothy; siblings, Louis Becker, James Becker, Rose Mary Dettbarn, and Norma Jean Becker; and in-laws, Robert Wessels, James Lake and Lloyd Dettbarn.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ellen Kennedy Center, Hospice of Dubuque and the doctors and staff at Mercy Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Memorials can be made to Friends of the Library or the Dyersville Historical Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.