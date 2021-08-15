EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — David J. Bohlen (Barney), 71, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away at home with his family by his side from cancer, on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Private Family Services will be held at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Illinois Army National Guard. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. A celebration of Dave’s life will be at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Thumser’s 19th Hole.
Dave was born on September 27, 1949, the son of Paul and Jacqueline (Loso) Bohlen in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1967. On April 4, 1981, he married Mary Jo (Sutter) Bohlen, they recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Dave was an avid Yankees and Cubs fan. He loved nothing more than basking in the sun during the summer heat. After telling a joke, that usually brought an eyeroll, his tag line was “Bodda bing, bodda boom.”
Dave devoted his life to serving his country. He served two years in the Air Force before serving twenty years in the Army, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. After his military service, he held other positions, including working for Walmart in Dubuque and Galena. He retired entirely in 2013.
Surviving are his wife; Mary Jo, of East Dubuque; daughter Shelby (Calub) Coley, of Texas; daughter Sarah (Tony) Delaney, of East Dubuque, IL; daughter Katie (Bart) Meyer, of East Dubuque, IL; stepdaughter Beth (Brad) Samuelson of Rock Island, IL; grandchildren, Skyler, Joey, Danny, Frankie, Paulie, Riley, Quinn, Benjamin, Isaiah, and Olivia; mother Jaqueline Bohlen; sister Karen (Ron) Becker; sister-in-law Susie Bohlen, brother-in-law Ward Zitzer; father-in-law Joseph Sutter; brothers-in-law, Mike (Bobbie) Sutter, Jim Sutter, Jerry Sutter, Mark (Vicky) Sutter, Tom (Leanne) Sutter; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his father Paul, his siblings Barbara and Mark, his mother-in-law Eileen Sutter and brother-in-law John Sutter.
In lieu of flowers a Dave Bohlen Memorial Fund has been established.