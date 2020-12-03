Sister Edith (Marvin) Halbach, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Clare House.
Services: A private Celebration of Life and Rite of Final Commendation will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister Edith was born on October 27, 1930, in Stacyville, IA, the daughter of Ernest and Veronica (Hemann) Halbach.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1949, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1955. Sister received her Bachelors of Science degree in nursing from St. Ambrose College, Davenport, IA. She was missioned as a nurse in Iowa at Xavier Hospital, Dubuque; Sacred Heart, LeMars; St. Francis Home, Dubuque; and Clarke College, Dubuque. She was also missioned at Emporia, KS; Eau Claire, WI; Tulsa, OK; and later at St. Joseph’s, Mason City, IA, as a parish health minister.
Sister is survived by her sister-in-law, Maxine Halbach; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jerome (Monica) Halbach, Leo Halbach, William (Shirley) Halbach; sisters, Kathryn (Francis) Brumm and Alverna Halbach.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.