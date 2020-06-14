Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Tom Baxter, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 15,
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m.
today at the church.
Donita Blackbourn, Fennimore, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. today, BD’s Eagles Nest, Fennimore. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Charles Bries, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19,
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marilyn M. Ellis, Postville, Iowa — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, Postville Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville.
Lester L. Groth, Garber, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday,
June 15, former Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elkport, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa, and 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Christopher J. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: Noon Thursday,
June 18, Nativity Church. Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Happy’s Place.
Edward J. Lukan, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday,
June 15, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Shawn R. Richardson, DeForest, Wis. — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville.