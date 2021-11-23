Roxanna M. Moravits Telegraph Herald Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EASTMAN, Wis. — Roxanna M. Moravits, 69, of Eastman, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 27, at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien. Burial will be held in National Cemetery in Eastman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities: Dubuque man forced way into residence, shot woman, then self in Potosi COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at another Dubuque school Police: Spike strips used to end vehicle chase from Asbury to Galena; 3 juveniles apprehended New country festival in PDC area announces more headliners, acts Jo Daviess County school district moves to remote learning