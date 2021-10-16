BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Richard J. Kilian, 80, of Boscobel, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Fennimore, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church.

