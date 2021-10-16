Richard J. Kilian Telegraph Herald Oct 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Richard J. Kilian, 80, of Boscobel, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Fennimore, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boscobel-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Prep football: Pleasant Valley clips Senior in pivotal showdown Man shot during alleged burglary in Peosta now charged Friday's prep football scorelist Prep football: Waverly-Shell Rock outguns Western Dubuque Prep football: River Ridge tops Black Hawk/Warren, earns share of Six Rivers crown