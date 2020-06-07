GALENA, Ill. — Susanne C. Lighthart, 67, of Galena, IL, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be receiving family and friends in groups of smaller than ten after 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Strict social distancing will be encouraged. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born November 1, 1952, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Sear) Corken. Sue attended Visitation Academy, and was employed as a district manager for several companies in the Chicago area until her retirement. She was united in marriage to Lane Scott Lighthart on June 14, 1974, and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2007. Sue enjoyed her time in Galena with family and friends and loved her Thursday Wine Bridge.
She is survived by her step-mother, Lois Corken; her siblings, John Corken, Jane (Nick) Del Real, Mary Kay (Robert) Frick, Pat (Marsha) Corken, Peg Corken, Rose (Charles) Weser, Kathy (Vince) Conner, Elizabeth Sear, Suanne (Wayne) Kamerick, Tim (Pam) Sear; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her life partner, David Kriesant; a sister-in-law, Jane Corken; and brother-in-law, Tim Lassance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Workshop of Galena in memory of Sue.
