Joan Marie (Monaghan) Frentress, 88, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Joan was born June 10, 1932, in Ryan, Iowa, the youngest daughter of Thomas and Rosalia (Reilly) Monaghan. She graduated early from Coggon High School and attended nursing school. Joan was one of eight in her LPN graduating class of 1952 at the Mercedian School for Practical Nurses, in Marshalltown — the first established state licensure compliant nursing program in Iowa. She had a passion for taking care of others, a gift that she shared with many throughout her years.
Joan was united in marriage on April 25, 1953, to Edward Delbert Frentress. Ed preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2011. Ed was the love of Joan’s life, and she was the center of his world. The couple was the perfect example of what true love is — they were devoted partners who spent nearly 60 years together.
Joan was the mother to six beautiful children, and she loved spending time with them, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She brought so much joy to her family with just a simple smile, sage advice, a phone or video call, a helping hand or a card.
In her free time, Joan was an avid craftswoman. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, teaching others her trades, and working side-by-side, creating crafts with her husband. She also enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards, seeing movies and live shows, cooking and baking (especially her homemade mints), traveling to visit family, and volunteering at Finley Hospital. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Those left to honor Joan’s memory include her five children, Edward J. (Jerilyn) Frentress, of Green Valley, Ariz., Daniel (Deb) Frentress, of Park Rapids, Minnesota, Julie (Gary) Connolly, of Placid, David (Peggy) Frentress, of Dyersville, and Brenda (Pat) Krapfl, of Rogers, Minnesota.; 11 grandchildren, Suzanne (Bill) Gunning, Michael T. Frentress, Katie (Tad) Wilkey, Michael J. Frentress, Richard Frentress, Kari (John) Feldmann, J.J. (Alicia “Alice”) Connolly, Alicia Connolly, Jason Frentress, Jenny (Zach) Uphus, and Nicole (Girard) Reinking; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, William and Elliot Gunning, Charlotte Wilkey, Mikayla Frentress, Aria and Christopher Feldmann, Hailey Gotto-Koch and Isaac Connolly, Miaya and Lailah Uphus, and Kaylee Reinking; one great-great-grandchild, Braxton; her siblings, Roberta Coleman, of Cedar Rapids, and Bill Monaghan, of Manchester; her sister-in-law, Aggie Frentress, of Des Moines; her brother-in-law, Jerry (Lois) Chettinger, of Cherokee; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Tom Frentress; her parents; her brother, Paul Monaghan; her sisters-in-law, Kay Chettinger and Darla Frentress; her brothers-in-law, Ron Frentress, Al Frentress, and Dale Coleman.
The family would like to thank Joan’s amazing neighbors and friends who often cared for her, the Hospice of Dubuque staff, especially Hillary, the Luther Manor staff, especially Amanda, and countless other caregivers who dedicated their time to Joan.
The family kindly requests that visitors wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing etiquette.
Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.
Rite of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.
Inurnment: St. Mary Catholic Church — Manchester, Iowa.