Charles “Chuck” Edward Steffen, 70, of Waukon, Iowa, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday April 9, 2023, at the Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 14, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Melleray.

