Charles “Chuck” Edward Steffen, 70, of Waukon, Iowa, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday April 9, 2023, at the Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 14, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Melleray.
Chuck was born on October 13, 1952, in Dubuque, son of Jerome and Lorraine (Brummer) Steffen. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. On May 9, 1997, he married Nancy Jo Fultz in Dubuque. He worked for Georgia Pacific in Dubuque for 25 years, and later owned and operated Tony’s Place in Dubuque. He was a member of the Steelworkers Local #1861, as well as the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and cribbage. He also loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Recommended for you
He is survived by his wife Nancy, two sons Michael (Jessica) Steffen and David (Jessica) Steffen, both of Texas, five grandchildren Kaitlin, Sierra, Jordan, David, and Elizabeth, three stepchildren Rob, Karen, and Kevin, his sisters Kay Oberhoffer, Sharon Frommelt, and Nancy (Michael) Felton, brother Jerome “Jerry” (Marge) Steffen, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers-in-law Michael Oberhoffer and Kent Frommelt.
The family would like to thank all the health care professionals who helped care for Chuck over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.