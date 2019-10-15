FARLEY, Iowa — Laura M. Willenbring, 88, of Farley, Iowa, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows Nursing facility in Dubuque.
Visitation for Laura will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, where the Farley American Legion Auxiliary service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Laura at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, with Rev. Mike Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
She was born November 13, 1930, in Worthington, daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Melchert) Jaeger. She graduated from St. Paul’s High School in Worthington. On November 16, 1949, she was united in marriage to Cletus Murphy at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington. He preceded her in death on February 16, 1973. She later married Donald Willenbring on July 29, 1974, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington. He also preceded her in death on September 5, 2012.
Laura was a member of St. Joseph Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society in Farley. She also belonged to the Farley American Legion Auxiliary. Laura worked at Ertl’s and later at the Shady Rest Care Center for 25 years until her retirement.
She loved spending time with her family and was devoted to her faith and prayed the rosary sacredly.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Judi (Murphy) (James “Skip”) Carr, of Dubuque, and Janet (Murphy) (Bob) Sands, of The Villages, Fla.; four stepchildren, Ann (Dr. Jay) Ginther, of Waterloo, Dan (Bede) Willenbring and Steve (Jacque) Willenbring, both of Farley, and Sandy (Phil) Swift, of Platteville, Wis.; five grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 24 step-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerome (Arlene) Jaeger; and two sisters, Helen (Gilbert) Honkomp and Grace (John) Wolfe
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, Divine Word Seminary or Beckman Catholic High School, in memory of Laura Willenbring.
The family would like to give a special thanks for all who came to visit mom and also to the staff at Hospice of Dubuque and Luther Manor Grand Meadows for the special care they gave to mom.
