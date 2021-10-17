MANCHESTER, Iowa — Anthony J. Goedken, 87, of Manchester, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Dyersville.

