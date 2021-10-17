Anthony J. Goedken Telegrah Herald Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER, Iowa — Anthony J. Goedken, 87, of Manchester, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Dyersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 4 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Dubuque Police: Man arrested in Dyersville area after chase tops 100 mph Local ski resort welcomes Jeep owners, music lovers Booming soap business to open in Dubuque shopping center Teen accused of Dubuque shooting asks for case to move to juvenile court