CASCADE, Iowa — Jean M. Weber, 80, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Friends and relatives of Jean may call from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m., on Monday at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa.
Services for Jean will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was born July 9, 1941 in Fillmore, IA, the daughter of Lawrence and Romilda (Rogers) Klostermann. She received her education in the former St. Martin’s School in Cascade. On November 23, 1961 she was united in marriage to LaVern J. “Flute” Weber at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2019.
Jean was devoted to her faith and was a lifelong member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She especially enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with her Bent Rim friends, and playing cards.
She is survived by six children, Steve (Kathy) Weber of Cascade, Mike (Donna) Weber of Bernard, Pat Weber of Cascade, Sara (Troy) Donath of Dubuque, Sandra Weber of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Karen) Weber of Cascade; her grandchildren, Jared Weber, Nick, Emily, and Anthony Weber, Nolan, Macie, Maddie and Sydney Weber, Morgan, Natalie and Lillian Donath and Ben (Becca), Jillian and Ted Weber; and her five siblings, Lois (Dave) Gavin of Bernard, Leo (Carol) Klostermann of Dyersville, Jan Beaman of Cascade, Larry (Linda) Klostermann of Des Moines, and Gary Klostermann of Dubuque; stepsister, Geralyn Puccio of Cedar Rapids; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darlene Klostermann of Earlville, Vince Manders of Dubuque, Jayne Landes of Kansas City, MO, Ronnie “Doc” (Karen) Weber of Cascade, Arlene (Nick) Durian of Oskaloosa, Dennis (Karla) Weber of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Alice Klostermann; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Weber; sister, Mary Manders; brother, Carl Klostermann; stepsister, Geraldine (Mike) Gorman; brothers-in-law, Jerry Landes, Merlyn Beaman, and Larry Weber.