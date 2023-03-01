PEOSTA, Iowa — Edward J. Heiderscheit, 83, of Peosta, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
A visitation for Ed will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial for Ed will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in rural Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Martin Obeng presiding. Burial will be held in Holy Family Cemetery in Peosta, Iowa
He was born December 26, 1939, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the son of Harold and Josephine (Hefel) Heiderscheit. He received his education in the Holy Cross Schools. On March 3, 1963, he was united in marriage to Myrene Schmerbach at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, Iowa. He worked for John Deere for thirteen years, and farmed in the rural Peosta area for many years until his retirement. He made the farm run like a fine-tuned machine “Massey Ferguson,” Dairy, Hogs, raising hay, corn, soybeans. Ed always made sure everyone was fed before they left the farm. He was always helping somebody, which is why he was known as “Super Ed.” Ed enjoyed selling Dairyland seed. He farmed and he loved it, so he never worked a day in his life. “A-hard-days work never hurt anyone.”
Ed was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, and the NFO. He enjoyed his time with the grandchildren; especially eating Schwan’s ice cream treats. Ed also enjoyed four-wheeler rides, Gopher Trapping, Parade Rides, Playing Cards, Tractor pulling, Crosscut and Chainsaw Competitions.
He is survived by his wife, Myrene Heiderscheit of Peosta; one daughter, Julie (Larry) Kirschbaum of Dubuque; three sons, James (Roxanne) Heiderscheit, Jerry (Laura) Heiderscheit both of Epworth, and Jeff (Pamela) Heiderscheit of Peosta; seven grandchildren, Matt, Sam (Andrea), Nick, Alex, Shelby, Cadalina (Bill) Sand, Abby (Friend Nate Kratz); three great grandchildren, S.J., Josephine, and Hannah; four siblings, Roger (Judie) Heiderscheit of Farley, Ron (Elaine) Heiderscheit of Dixon, IL, Linda Brenke of Dubuque, and Laura “Frosty” Brokish of Cleveland, TN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna Heiderscheit of Holy Cross, IA, Patricia Heiderscheit of Bankston, Maurice (Elaine) Schmerbach of Dubuque, Reynold (LouAnn) Schmerbach of North Buena Vista, and Richard (Donna) Schmerbach of Klamath Falls, OR.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Johnny Heiderscheit; three brothers, Daniel (Helen) Heiderscheit, Duane Heiderscheit, and Lyle Heiderscheit; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry Brenke, Shirley (Tony) Meyer, Bobbie (Dolly) Schmerbach, Betty (Jack) McPoland, and Marvin Schmerbach.
