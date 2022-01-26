Gary C. Bellings Sr. Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary C. Bellings Sr., 70, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today