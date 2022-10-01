Betty Jane “Nana” Jungk, 89, of Dubuque, passed away in her home, Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Sunday, October 2, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Visitation will continue from 10 to 10:45 am Monday at Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where the Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 am with Pastor Matt Collins officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Private interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

