Betty Jane “Nana” Jungk, 89, of Dubuque, passed away in her home, Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Sunday, October 2, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Visitation will continue from 10 to 10:45 am Monday at Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where the Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 am with Pastor Matt Collins officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Private interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Betty was born July 15, 1933 in Tennyson, WI, the daughter of Charles and Martha (Schmitz) Abing. She married James R. Jungk on July 7, 1953 in Tennyson, WI.
Betty was devoted to her family and friends. She adored each of her brides as personal consultant of her self-owned wedding invitation business, which was open for 50 years. She was an avid hunter whose happiest place was in the woods of Wisconsin and Iowa. She enjoyed travel, playing bingo, assembling puzzles online, watching game shows and reality TV. Betty was active in countless organizations and the community of Hope Church. At 89, she was deeply loved as a local celebrity and the Queen of Facebook. She recently published her first book, an autobiography, “Stories Still Told by Nana Betty” and was working on its sequel everyday until her last.
Betty is survived by her husband James, of Dubuque; her daughter, Linda (Paul “Buck”) Farni, of Durango, IA; her granddaughter, Julie (Scott) Sabers, of Dubuque; four great-grandchildren, Quinn, Kaleigha, Keegan, and Addison Spahn; her siblings, Luella Brant, of Kieler, WI, Irvin (Katie) Abing, of Potosi, WI, Doris (Bernard) Hentrich, of Cuba City, WI, and Margaret (Joe) Hentrich, of Belmont, WI; and her sisters-in-law, Paulette Abing, of Potosi, WI, and Bernadette Williams, of Lancaster, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Cyril, Leo, and Richard Abing; her sisters, Marie (Kalmes) Herrig, Irene (Clarence) Seng, and Berniece (Kieler) Kaiser; her in-laws, Florentine (Abing) Joyce, Don Williams, Melvin Brant, Harold Kalmes, Eddie Kieler, and Eldon Kaiser; her godchild, David Hochberger; four nephews, Kevin Kieler, Joey Hentrich, and Randy and Ronald Abing; and her very best friend, Dorie Donovan.
Betty requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to the Betty Jungk Memorial Fund which has been established by Betty to directly benefit her Hospice care team as they provide exceptional care for others in our community.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kristen Nelson and Nurse Joanie, as well as the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Betty’s care team, Kourtney, Nichole, Peggy and Morgan for their wonderful care.
