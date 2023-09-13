EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Patrick J. Coyle, 76, of East Dubuque, died on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where a sharing of memories will follow. A prayer service will follow at 6:30 p.m.