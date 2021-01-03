Luanus M. “Lou” Pline, age 65, of Dubuque, completed her earthly journey on Jan. 1, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Lou’s life, a private family service is being held now, with a larger Celebration of Life to occur at a later date.
Lou was born on May 21, 1955, in Dubuque, a daughter to Clair and Bertilla (Delaney) McDermott. Lou learned very quickly the rewarding life she could have when placing others before herself became her mantra, not only in words, but in her actions as well. Many folks will remember Lou from Deelites in Durango, or her 20 years in public service as a cook and hostess at the Holiday Inn, but few will know about the generous Lou who would occasionally bring someone less fortunate home with her so that they wouldn’t have to face a holiday alone. Or, the Lou who routinely embraced a troubled soul who simply needed a stable and encouraging roof to sleep under.
Lou’s love for her fellow man was continually on display throughout her life and the lasting impact she has made on so many lives will surely live on as a wonderful testimony to the real difference one individual can make when earnestly applied. Lou was a reserved, yet openly caring woman who raised her family with a quiet determination which now resonates within her generations to follow.
Lou met the love of her life, Billy, in 1997, and their two families became one. The committed couple was eventually united in marriage on July 24, 2013, and were blessed with many wonderful years together until Billy was sadly called home ahead of her in 2016. Our hearts are beyond broken today with the sudden absence of our gentle matriarch, but we know that she has spent the last four years deeply missing her husband, Bill, and now that sorrow has been thankfully quenched for her. We will have to pray for peace in our own minds moving forward, but we know that the beautiful legacy our dear Lou leaves behind for us will definitely bring some light into the darker days ahead. Thank you, Lou, for teaching us so many valuable life lessons, for showing us how empathy works, and for defining quite clearly what is really important in this life ... Love!
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Lou include her three loving daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Fondell, Brittany (Eric White) Gaylord, both of Dubuque, and Alexis (Jeff McKinley) Morrison, Dillon, MT; her grandchildren, Sativa White, Spencer Kloser, Meadow White, Cecilia McKinlay, along with many truly adored furry grandbabies; her brother, Clair (Kathy) McDermott, L.A., CA; along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Pline; her father-in-law, Ronnie Pline; her three brothers, Chris McDermott, in infancy, Stan McDermott and Steve McDermott; her step-son, Wade William Pline, in infancy; and her two brothers-in-law, James Pline and Craig Olson.
In lieu of flowers, a Luanus “Lou” Pline memorial fund will be established at Dupaco Community Credit Union, and expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to the family.
Lou’s family would like to thank everyone who has gently helped us through these most difficult days, including the staff at Unity Point and the team at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Elizabeth and Hillary, for all of your professional and compassionate care. Your kindnesses have meant more to us than you could ever know!
