EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Albert “Albie” Sendt, 61 of East Dubuque, IL, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 27 2021, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Mary’ Catholic Church, East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a parish prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Members of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Dept. will meet at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Friends may also call from 9:15 — 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at church. Due to Covid 19 protocols, facemasks are required. The Mass will be live-streamed on the MILLER FUNERAL HOME GROUP FACEBOOK PAGE.
He was born November 11, 1959 in Dubuque, son of Darrell and Marilyn (Blaser) Sendt.
He was a retired member of the East Dubuque Fire Department. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church, where he served as an usher.
Albie worked for 14 years at the former Leibold Phillips 66 in East Dubuque and was currently employed at HyVee on South Locust St. He loved being around people at work and talking to everyone.
Albie loved taking care of his parents his whole life and loved his siblings with all his heart. He wanted to be there to help with any project they were working on. He took pride and joy in all his nieces and nephews. He was a second father to all of them. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. He also loved Nascar, especially Dale Sr. and Dale Jr.
Albie was a simple and kindhearted man. He would greet anyone with open arms. He never had a bad thing to say about anyone or anything. He will be missed by his family, friends, community, and colleagues.
Surviving are his mother Marilyn Sendt; siblings Karen (Dennis) Schmitt, of Dubuque Patty (Guy) DeVries of East Dubuque, Donny (Jill) Sendt of Dubuque, Laura (Tim) Majerus of East Dubuque, and Dean Sendt of East Dubuque. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and the family dog Cooper.
He was proceeded in death by his father Darrell Sendt; paternal grandparents, Albert & Mary Sendt, and maternal grandparents, John & Elizabeth Blaser.
A special thank you to the East Dubuque Fire Department.