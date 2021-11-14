SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Diane Locklear, 73, of Santa Monica and formerly of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, where a funeral service will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

