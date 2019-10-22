AURORA, Ill. — Eugene “Gene” Heitz, 83, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home, in rural Aurora, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home of Oelwein, Iowa, with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. and Scripture Service beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Oelwein. Interment will be in St. Albert’s Cemetery in rural Lamont, Iowa.
Eugene Raphael Heitz was born in Farley, Iowa, on April 8, 1936, to parents Raphael and Frances (Zalaznik) Heitz. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Farley. On January 10, 1962, he was united in marriage with Wanda Lentz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont.
Left to celebrate Gene’s life are his wife, Wanda (Lentz) Heitz, the love of his life; children, Marie (Lowell) Ware, of Dubuque, Kevin (Desiree) Heitz, of Aurora, Colo., Alan (Helen) Heitz, of Aurora, Terry (Tracy) Heitz, of Ankeny, Iowa, Cindy (Curt) Gentz, of Masonville, Iowa, and Nathan (Sara) Heitz, of Waverly, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; brothers, Elmer (Kay) Heitz, of Farley, Richard Heitz, of Farley, Matt (Marna) Heitz, of Farley, and Julian (Ursula) Heitz, of Nashville, Tenn.; and sister, Diana (Tom) Kirkwood, of Dyersville, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Raphael and Frances Heitz; and sister, Carol (Heitz) Dahmen.