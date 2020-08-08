Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Edward L. Arb, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside military services: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Savanna Township Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Raymond J. Collins, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Leonard D. Hall, Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Robert Jordan, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Joyce L. Luber, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Raymond F. Miller, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, St. Michael Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday until time of service at the cemetery.
Bernell C. Pickel, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Frank Saddler, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, St. Ann’s-St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Harpers Ferry. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Harpers Ferry Community Center.
Peggy J. Shalabi, Dubuque — Reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Marion Park East Pavilion, Prairie du Sac, Wis.
Raymond Siegele, Marquette, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa.
Imogene L. Styer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.
Denver C. Traum Jr., Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. today, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
George L. Wagner, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
LaVern D. Wiederholt, Kieler, Wis. — Mass of Christian Burial: 11:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. at the church.