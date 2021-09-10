Mary E. Miller, 99, of Dubuque, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

