Mary E. Miller Telegraph Herald Sep 10, 2021 Mary E. Miller, 99, of Dubuque, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.