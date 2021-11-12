Richard A. Moore Telegraph Herald Nov 12, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard A. Moore, 68, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.No public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Happy Joe's to reopen Galena location Police: Dubuque man faces 11 charges for forging $4,300 in checks Daniel W. Roling Grant County school board maintains COVID-19 quarantine policy in defiance of health department Dubuque-based company to expand footprint, acquire 8 Deere stores