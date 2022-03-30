Sheryl L. Butson Telegraph Herald guest866 Author email Mar 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Sheryl L. Butson, 74, of Platteville, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022.Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Dubuque UPDATED: Wethal elected to Dubuque City Council in special election Dubuque man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 sex crimes Dubuque man receives 10-year sentence for stealing $19,000 of power tools from business Boys prep basketball: Hempstead star Fens commits to Illinois-Chicago