Francis P. Goedken, 87, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Zwingle, IA, passed away at Oak Park Place on July 16, 2020, surrounded by the love of family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St Joseph Church, Key West, with Father Paul Attah-Nsiah officiating. Family and friends may gather after 10 a.m. Friday at the church until time of Mass. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Private family burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, La Motte, with military honors accorded by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Francis is survived by his daughter, Staci (Joe) Hahn; and two grandsons, Ayden and Emerson, of Gilbertville, IA; his sister, Janaan Vogt, of Dubuque; and four sisters-in-law, Marlene Goedken, Carolyn Goedken, Bonnie Goedken Ready, Edith Goedken; and a brother-in-law, Robert Schreiber, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
To view further obituary information please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com.