GALENA, Ill. — Linda Becker, 65, of Galena, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home.
There will be no public services. Cremation rites will be accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
GALENA, Ill. — Linda Becker, 65, of Galena, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home.
There will be no public services. Cremation rites will be accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.