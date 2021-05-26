GALENA, Ill. — William “Bill” Hendricks, 81, of Galena, went to be with Jesus on May 15, 2021, at the Midwest Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Galena Bible Church, where friends may gather after 9 a.m. until time of service. Due to COVID-19 protocols, masks will be requested when inside the church. Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
Bill was born October 22, 1939, in Cuba City, WI, the son of Myron “Booty” and Helen Hendricks.
He graduated from Cuba City High School and started his career at Beloit Iron Works, Beloit, Wisconsin. Bill then took a job at John Deere Dubuque Works, until his retirement in 1992.
Bill married Patricia Siefker, and together they had three beautiful daughters.
On August 5, 1984, he married Connie Hillary and they were blessed with two wonderful sons.
Through the years, Bill served on many committees, boards and did a lot of volunteering, but his passion was serving the Lord and sharing His word with others. He shared his faith with family, friends and strangers, making sure he led as many as he could to accept Christ.
After retiring from John Deere Works, Bill continued to work part time at Galena Chrysler and O’Reilly Auto Parts, making deliveries.
Bill loved the outdoors. He loved walking, bike riding, wind sailing and spending time with family.
Survivors are his wife, Connie; three daughters, Shelly (Bob) Sloey, Sharon (Troy) Mulgrew and Lisa (Mark) Plossel; two sons, Jared and Ben Hendricks; nine grandchildren, Hope (Grant) Mier, Paige and Dalton Mulgrew, Luke and Cole Plossel, Kynlee, Liam, Luther and Ryder Hendricks; two great-grandchildren, Penn and Margot Mier; a sister, Betty Schneider; two brothers, Tom and David (Loraine) Hendricks; and brother-in-law, Gary (Shari) Hillary; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters-in-law, Alvira and Lois; father-in-law, Dale Hillary; and mothers-in-law, Shirley and Virginia Hillary.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Midwest Medical Center for the awesome care during this time.
