POSTVILLE, Iowa — Roger LeRoy Fredrick Kuhse, 86, Postville, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, where additional visitation will precede services at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Postville Cemetery, with military rites. Schutte-Grau Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Postville is in charge of arrangements.