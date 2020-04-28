EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Melrose A. “Mel” Stodden, 79, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on April 22, 2020, in Texas.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Greg Bahl officiating. Entombment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be live streamed on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Please LIKE the funeral home Facebook page to view the funeral. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Mel was born on April 16, 1941, in Galena, IL, the daughter of Fred and Rose (Hudson) Schuller. She married Francis Ahlers and worked at A.Y. McDonald Company for 26 years.
She enjoyed spending winters in Texas and loved her grandchildren and her dogs.
Mel is survived by her husband, Francis “Jack” Ahlers, of East Dubuque, IL; eight children, Steve (Deb) Stodden, Geneseo, IL, Dave (Christina) Stodden, of Phoenix, AZ, Karl (Angie) Stodden, of Galena, IL, Karla Stodden, of Hazel Green, WI, Mike (Stephanie) Stodden, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Deb (Todd) Allison, Cape Coral, FL, Kathy (Bill) Amweg, Huntsville, OH, and Pam (Josh) Knight, of Newhall, Iowa; 28 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Kieffer, of Scales Mound, IL, and Laura Lindsay, of Shreveport, LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry; siblings, Elma Greene, Betty Darnell, Francis Schuller, Mary Troust, Marge Reifsteik and Harold Schuller.