Janann Marie Heinze-Laird-Kleinstiver, 81, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where the funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Centralia.
Janann was born June 2, 1940, at the family home in the Peru Bottoms area of Dubuque, where John Deere Works is currently located, daughter of Frank and Florence (Thorpe) Heinze. The family moved to Peosta, where she started kindergarten and continued her education.
Janann was united in marriage to Wayne Laird in 1957 at St. Mary’s Church, Dubuque. They had three boys and lived mostly in the Dubuque Garfield area.
Janann was a fun-loving, peaceful woman; it not only extended to her family’s home, but also in her jobs. She worked several years at the Dubuque Packing Company, spent some time at Betty Jane’s Candies, then started a new career of selling houses, which included working for Brissey Realty, Ken Cook and Century 21. In her later years, she even gave Wal-Mart a shot.
Janann’s fun-loving peacefulness extended to others often. She shared her talents of sewing, belly dancing, entertaining and her love of the Mississippi River, just to name a few.
Janann was loving and supportive of all those around her. She was one who would cheer you on lovingly, even if it gave someone a boost of support.
Those left to honor her memory include, but are definitely limited to, Mark and Shelley, Kayla and Zach Laird; Michael and Brian Laird; Nicole (Dathan) Welbes, all of Dubuque; Cassandra, Dimitri, Eleni and Melodi Hantzeas, of Vancover, WA, Arlisa Laird, of Omaha, NE, and her brother, Robert (Penni Lou) Heinze, of Peosta.
Those loved ones who have gone before her include her parents; her oldest son, Steven; her sisters, Margaret Waddick, Florence Schroeder and Shirley Ellis; her brothers, Edward, Frank and William Heinze; and aunt, Nellie Brown.
The family would like to thank those who assisted in her care, Home Instead, Hospice of Dubuque, and Hawkeye Care Center.