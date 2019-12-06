Richard W. Anthony, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Marie Becwar, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Christopher L. Beesecker, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: After 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Elma C. Berning, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Galena. Visitation: After 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Nan Buss, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of God, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Anna Mae Donlon, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Richard J. Galvin, Lombard, Ill., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Road, Lombard. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.
Helen C. Gaul, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Roger W. Hager, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Betty C. Haltmeyer, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Community Presbyterian Church, Postville. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Postville, and 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Jeff K. Janssen, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mavis M. Jeidy, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Virginia M. Knepper, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
John A. Koppes, Onslow, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Temple Hill. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Charles A. Kranz, Stevens Point, Wis., formerly of Darlington, Wis. —Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, First Baptist Church, Darlington. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, and noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Roselyn Krueger, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Howard A. McLean, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Marilyn J. Melerski, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, United Methodist Church, Benton, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Delores M. Nicholas, Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Constance A. O’Neill, Dubuque — Services: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Margaret M. Ploessl, Glen Haven, Wis. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church, Glen Haven. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Richard Prestemon, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Charles J. Rauch, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Dean Rogers, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7:30 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
Carol Schaal, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9 to 10:55 a.m. at the church.
Thomas C. Tracy, Belmont, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Patricia Wild, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.