Thomas J. Scherf, 67, of Dubuque died in his home on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and Wednesday from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. at Grace Point Church, 3100 Windsor Ave., followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Thomas was born on April 5, 1952, in Dubuque to Eugene and Lorraine (Kulow) Scherf. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. In 1977 he met the love of his life Mary Helling at a biker party, married her 10 years later on September 12, 1987, and then went on a honeymoon to Maui, where he learned to scuba dive. Reluctantly, Tom boarded the plane back to Iowa where he and Mary purchased their first real home and started a family.
From the beginning, he was a pillar of strength and stability for his two daughters, Sara and Carolyn. Tom was a proud employee of Fastenal Co. for 38 years, and from his position in sales saw the company evolve from paper ledgers and transistor radios to internet and cell phones. He celebrated his retirement in December 2018 surrounded by co-workers, family and friends, and with a big plate of barbecue ribs. Tom enjoyed nothing more than to ride motorcycles. Whether it be his daily commute, a joy ride with his wife or daughters, a group ride with his friends or a trip across the country — he was a biker who loved the wind in his hair. He was a beloved lifelong member of Custom Riders “Grey Beards” chapter and helped organize rides to support Hospice of Dubuque. Faith was important to Tom. He was a member of Grace Point Church and its men’s morning fellowship.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Scherf, of Dubuque; two daughters, Sara Scherf, of Dubuque, and Carolyn Scherf, of Iowa City; a sister, J’Neane (Kent) Briden, of Waverly; a brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Helling, of Dubuque; and four nieces and nephews, Alyssa (John) Irby, Jonathan Briden, Andrea (Danny) Hernandez, and Jason Helling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Bill Helling.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.