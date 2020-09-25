Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Robert W. Bohringer, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Richard Connell, McGregor, Iowa — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor.
Jean Ann M. Cornish, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
John H. Del Degan, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11342 Lakeview Drive.
Richard M. Eddy, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Charles A. Grau, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 1600 White St.
Jeffrey R. Hayes, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Oxus Grotto.
James L. Indihar, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
John Paul Jamison, Beetown, Wis. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Beetown Cemetery.
Gilda Miller, Colesburg, Iowa — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. today, Brown Cemetery, Colesburg. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 at the cemetery.
Lester Steffens, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home, West Union.