Patricia M. “Patsy” Arensdorf, age 72, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on Oct. 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. To honor Patsy’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11:00 am, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa Street, with Father Martin Coolidge officiating. Family and friends may visit for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Patsy was born on July 26, 1949, in Dubuque, IA., a daughter to Clarence and Catherine (Huber) Oglesby. Being 1 of 13 children in the family, Patsy quickly cultivated her tender spirit and gentle soul into a lifelong goal to be the love and light on every path she walked. She was married to William Leytem for 14 years and they were blessed with 4 children during that time. Patsy’s love for her family was continually on display and her positive outlook on life still thrives vibrantly in the lives of her loved one’s. She worked diligently at the Mt. Pleasant Home for many years, but also spent a few years with her friends at Dupaco and J.C. Penney’s before eventually moving into retirement due to health concerns. Patsy never avoided her daily exercise routine and has joyfully worn-out countless pairs of walking and dancing shoes throughout her life and taking time to enjoy lots of chocolate along the way. She was also blessed with a green thumb and could nurse any ailing plant back to perfect health in no time at all. Most recently, her affinity for cardinals and hummingbirds has also brought her hours of serenity as she patiently watched them move ever so gracefully through their days. But, at the end of the day, Patsy’s heart belonged solely to her family. Her always encouraging and caring heart was big enough for everyone to have a generous portion, and when the holidays came around, there was even a little extra to spread around. We will miss our beautiful Patsy and her wonderful sense of humor, but we accept that our hearts must be broken now in order for her to finally have peace from her mortal challenges. Thank you, Patsy, for never allowing the darkness to penetrate your life and may the Lord keep you safely and securely in His loving arms until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Patsy include her 4 adored children, Paula (Mick) Esser, Dubuque, IA, Michael (Bobbie) Leytem, Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Pamela Leytem, Dubuque, IA, and William “Billy” Leytem, Jr., Dubuque, IA; her 6 beloved grandchildren, Noah Esser, Grace Esser, Jacob Esser, Michael Lange, Connor Taylor, and Kelee (Andrew) Taylor; her great-grandson, Milo Garvin; her siblings, Harold (Ann) Oglesby, Darlene Oglesby, Mary Oglesby, Margaret Oglesby, and Bob Oglesby, all of Dubuque; her sister-in-law, Carol Oglesby, Dubuque; her ex-husband and life-long supportive friend, William Leytem, Dubuque; along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, family, friends, and neighbors.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Marilyn Thomas, Gordon Oglesby, Larry (Shirley) Oglesby, Bill Oglesby, Frank Oglesby, John Oglesby, and Richard Oglesby.
In lieu of flowers, a Patricia M. Arensdorf memorial fund has been established which will be distributed among her favorite charities.
Patsy’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Patsy.
