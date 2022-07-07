Janet L. Alexander, age 71, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on July 1, 2022, at ProMedica/ManorCare in Dubuque, while surrounded by her loving family. To honor Janet’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose St, in Dubuque, with Father Steven Rosonke officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit and share memories from 9:15-10:15 am, prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will occur at a later date.
Janet was born on October 25, 1950, in Chicago, IL, a daughter to Eugene A. and Anna D. (Racz) Alexander. Janet was a kind soul with a strong spirit who loved life and those around her. May the memories she leaves behind help to comfort those who knew and loved her and may the Lord keep her safe in His loving arms until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Janet include her siblings, Carol A. (John) Balong, Dubuque, IA, Patricia J. (Harvey) Alexander-Williams, Richmond, VA, and Charles D. Alexander, Oak Lawn, IL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother-in-law, Harvey Williams, III.
Janet’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ProMedica/ManorCare, and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Janet, and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.