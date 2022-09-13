SEATTLE — Dr Deborah Susan Alt, 68, passed away on June 5th, 2022 at her home in Seattle, Washington surrounded by family.

Deborah was born July 6, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa to Dr Louis Peter Alt and Dora Mildred Peters Alt. She attended Nativity grade school and then Wahlert Catholic high school, graduating in 1970, She went to University of Iowa both as an undergraduate and medical student graduating from medical school in 1979.

