SEATTLE — Dr Deborah Susan Alt, 68, passed away on June 5th, 2022 at her home in Seattle, Washington surrounded by family.
Deborah was born July 6, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa to Dr Louis Peter Alt and Dora Mildred Peters Alt. She attended Nativity grade school and then Wahlert Catholic high school, graduating in 1970, She went to University of Iowa both as an undergraduate and medical student graduating from medical school in 1979.
She did her internship at University of North Carolina and residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Louisville graduating 1988.
She married Dr James Bucher at St Raphaels church in Dubuque. Both Deb and James began practice in Cedar Rapids later moving to Peoria, Ill where the had two children. After a number of years she and Jim moved to Pasco, Washington. Deb and Jim separated and the children went off to college. Deb then moved back to Iowa to be closer to her aging mother. She lived in Cedar Rapids and practiced at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City.
After her mothers death she moved to Seattle to be close to her children who were living there.
Deb loved to travel, garden, hike, sew, and cook. Her boys were the bright spots in her life.
She is survived by her sons, James Edward Bucher (fiance — Laura) and David Christopher Bucher.
Deb was the first of eight Alt children to pass. She is survived by siblings: Dr Edward Steven (Patricia) Alt, L Peter (Cynthia) Alt, Catherine Orme, Dr Robert Alt (Valerie Rogers), James Alt, Thomas Alt ( Jennifer Rinden), Constance Alt, Many nieces and nephews: Stephanie Tollison, Laura King, Alison Armstrong, Dr Rachel Alt, Stephan Alt, Sarah Alt, Dr Frederick Alt, Samantha Orme, Alexandra Denning, Elisa Orme, James Hawkins Alt, Sam Alt, Aaron Alt, Sophie Alt, Dr Nicholas Alt, Gery Alt, Andria Lawrence, Kate Lawrence, and many great nieces and nephews. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Dora, brothers in law: Simon Orme, Jack Lawrence, and many aunts and uncles.
She donated her body to University of Washington for medical research.
