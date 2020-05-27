SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Mary (Ora) Fox, O.P., died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa.
Private services will be held at Sinsinawa.
Sister Mary served in education or parish ministry during most of her religious life. A graduate of Benton, Wis., schools and Edgewood College (Madison), she later earned a master’s degree from Providence College. She taught in parish schools in Bloomington, Peoria, and Chicago, Ill.; Anaconda, Mont.; Madison and Shorewood, Wis. She served in province leadership and in administration at Sinsinawa before becoming director of religious formation in Okmulgee, Okla. Her last parish ministry was “back home” at St. Patrick’s in Benton. Sister Mary was born on Christmas Day 1930, to Clarence and Meta (Temple) Fox.
She is survived by brothers, nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.