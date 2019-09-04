Shelly Lynn (Haskell) Brenke, 43, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Dubuque, after injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Friends and relatives of Shelly may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, where there will be a wake service at 5 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Services for Shelly will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. Burial will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
She was born October 16, 1975, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Rick and Sharon (Ernzen) Haskell. She graduated from Senior High School in 1994. After graduation she worked at Flexteel, Tricon and Duggan Reality. She later went to Northeast Iowa Community College, where she received her Certificate for Certified Nursing Assistant. She recently worked at Finley Hospital as a Certified Nurse Aide in Dubuque, Iowa.
She is survived by three children, Brandon, Kaitlyn and Christina Brenke, all of Dubuque, IA; her parents, Rick and Sharon Haskell, of Dubuque, IA; one brother, Keith Haskell, of Dubuque, IA; three nieces, Hayley, Kylee and Chloe Haskell, all of Dubuque; one nephew, Evan Ziegenfuss of Epworth, IA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is also preceded in death by one son, Michael Brenke, on July 15, 2001; and one uncle, Robert Ernzen.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.