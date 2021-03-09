HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Verval N. Sampson, 92, of Hazel Green, WI, passed peacefully on March 5, 2021, with family by her side at ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque.
Private family services will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden, Iowa. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
She was born on October 30, 1928, in Boone County, Iowa, daughter of Clarence “Duke” and Mabel (Peters) Maas.
She married DeWayne Sampson on January 9, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ogden, Iowa.
Verval worked at Roshek’s and J.C. Penney prior to her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, reading, spending time with her grandkids and traveling with DeWayne, especially to Denver.
Surviving are her 2 daughters, Susan (Larry) Droessler, of Platteville, WI, and Jayne (Randy) Temperley, of East Dubuque, IL; 5 grandchildren, Sheldon (Angie) Splinter, Cameron Splinter, Benjamin (Caiti) Droessler, Jordan (Carrie) Droessler and Maggie (Matt) Droessler; 3 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Finley and Piper; a sister, Janet (Randy) Reutter; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWayne; her son, Terry; an infant son, David DeWayne; and an infant daughter, Vicki Sue.
Verval and her family would like to thank staff for their compassionate care at Our House in Platteville, Manor Care of Dubuque and Hospice of Dubuque.
